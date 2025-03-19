Sen. Cruz holds press conference in San Juan to address agricultural challenges in the Valley
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosts a press conference at Rio Fresh Inc. in San Juan regarding challenges producers are facing in the Rio Grande Valley.
Cruz is joined by Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.
