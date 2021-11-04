x

Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. announces retirement

Thursday, November 04 2021
By: Stefany Rosales

State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. announced Thursday he will not seek re-election at the end of his current term.

Lucio Jr. has served in the Senate since 1991.

