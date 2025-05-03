Senator Ted Cruz speaks out on Mexico water delivery

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke out on Mexico's recent promise to deliver water to the United States.

He says he's proposing legislation that would put sanctions against Mexico if it violates the 1944 Water Treaty.

"This 400,000 acre feet of water is just a down payment. We're going to keep pressing and keep pressing and keep pressing," Cruz said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Mexico and US reach deal on Rio Grande water deliveries

As previously reported, under the treaty, Mexico must deliver more than a million acre feet of water to the U.S. from six tributaries every five years.

According to IBWC data, Mexico has only paid about a quarter of what it owes.

Many are blaming Mexico for the lack of water, but Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says they're not completely to blame.

"Mexico is part of the problem, the tributaries that are coming in from both sides of the border are sending less water to the river," Cortez said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Congresswoman De La Cruz announces details of deal with Mexico for water deliveries

But Senator Cruz says the opposite.

"Yes, there has been a drought organically, but the treaty is designed to apply in times of drought and in times of abundance, and it was time it was a political decision by the Mexican government," Cruz said.

Earlier this week, Mexico said it would be delivering up to 400,000 acre feet of water through October, which is when the current cycle ends.