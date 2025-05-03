Senator Ted Cruz speaks out on Mexico water delivery
Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke out on Mexico's recent promise to deliver water to the United States.
He says he's proposing legislation that would put sanctions against Mexico if it violates the 1944 Water Treaty.
"This 400,000 acre feet of water is just a down payment. We're going to keep pressing and keep pressing and keep pressing," Cruz said.
RELATED COVERAGE: Mexico and US reach deal on Rio Grande water deliveries
As previously reported, under the treaty, Mexico must deliver more than a million acre feet of water to the U.S. from six tributaries every five years.
According to IBWC data, Mexico has only paid about a quarter of what it owes.
Many are blaming Mexico for the lack of water, but Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says they're not completely to blame.
"Mexico is part of the problem, the tributaries that are coming in from both sides of the border are sending less water to the river," Cortez said.
RELATED COVERAGE: Congresswoman De La Cruz announces details of deal with Mexico for water deliveries
But Senator Cruz says the opposite.
"Yes, there has been a drought organically, but the treaty is designed to apply in times of drought and in times of abundance, and it was time it was a political decision by the Mexican government," Cruz said.
Earlier this week, Mexico said it would be delivering up to 400,000 acre feet of water through October, which is when the current cycle ends.
More News
News Video
-
Early voting results show residents in Delta Area voted against tax increase...
-
Unofficial election results show incumbent Mario Garza ahead in San Juan mayoral...
-
Voters deciding on whether to turn Starbase into a city in Cameron...
-
Delivery driver charged with stealing more than $40,000 from Harlingen business
-
Harlingen woman arrested for allegedly stealing more than $140,000 from employer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV lands St. Joseph Academy football star Claudio Torres
-
Rio Grande City wins it over Mercedes in a Area area round...
-
Sharyland, Rivera, Pioneer force a game three in the Bi-District round
-
UTRGV baseball postpones Friday game against UIW postponed; will play doubleheader Saturday
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks take Game 1 of playoff series with Flour...