Senators Cruz and Cornyn to tour the border during Valley visit
U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are scheduled to visit the Valley for a talk on immigration.
They'll be joined by several other senators
The senators will get a tour of the border with law enforcement on the ground and in the sky and are expected to meet with local landowners about the impact of illegal immigration.
The visit will conclude with a news conference that will be livestreamed in this article.
