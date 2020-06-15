Seniors from Nikki Rowe High School awarded scholarships for promoting 2020 Census in their community
Four seniors at Nikki Rowe High School in McAllen were each awarded scholarship money as a result of completing their 2020 Census questionnaire.
It was a plan put together by two local businesswomen who are focused on getting others to make a difference in their community.
Thelma Tamez and Sarah Sagredo-Hammond first initiated the scholarship back in May. The deadline was just this past weekend.
The businesswomen hope to improve the scholarship and make it more of a regional event in the future.
Watch the video above for the full story.
To fill out the 2020 Census, visit here.
