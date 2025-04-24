Sensory gym opens in McAllen for children with autism, special needs

There's a new gym in the Rio Grande Valley that's giving kids with special needs a chance to play and feel included.

We Rock The Spectrum is designed to support kids' physical, emotional and sensory development.

The gym features specialized equipment, like swings, zip lines and climbing walls, all designed to help kids regulate their senses and build confidence through movement.

"I have a son and a daughter with autism, so for me, it was very important, this project, because I see that there are not enough places that cater to sensory needs of children with autism," We Rock The Spectrum McAllen Owner Aurelia Hery said. "I want parents to come here and relax, know that this is a place for their kids, that we're not going to judge them."

The gym is open seven-days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

