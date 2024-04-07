Sentencing set for Edcouch man convicted in fatal 2018 ambulance crash

Mitchell Garcia Trevino. KRGV file photo

An Edcouch man will soon learn his fate after a Hidalgo County jury convicted him of killing two people after driving under the influence and crashing into an ambulance in 2018.

Mitchell Garcia Trevino was found guilty on Friday of two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

READ ABOUT THE INITIAL ARREST HERE

Court records show he’s due back in court on Monday, April 8, 2024, to be sentenced.

Trevino was arrested after crashing into the ambulance on December 16, 2018.

EMS driver 32-year-old Felipe Huerta Jr. and 68-year-old patient Delia Cortines were killed in the crash on East Monte Cristo and Jasman roads in Edinburg.

Trevino faces up to 20 years in jail and a $10,000 fine on the more serious charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Court records show Trevino is in custody pending his sentencing.