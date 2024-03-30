Sentencing set for former Palmview special education teacher who exploited a South Carolina teen

A Mission man faces up to life in prison after confessing to posing as a teen and exploiting a minor from South Carolina, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Juan Carlos Munoz pleaded guilty to a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor in connection with the investigation, according to a Friday news release.

The criminal complaint against Munoz’s identified him as a special education teacher at Palmview High School. He was fired from the district shortly after arrest in December 2020, according to previous reports.

According to the release, Munoz posed as a 19-year-old teen on a social media and video site where he requested nude images from a 14-year-old teen in South Carolina.

An investigation led to a phone number that was linked to Munoz, the complaint stated, adding that Munoz admitted to soliciting the teen for the sexually explicit images and videos through several social media apps.

When he was taken in for questioning, Munoz also admitted to soliciting over 50 minors over a period of three years for similar images.

Sentencing for Munoz is set for July 19. He remains in federal custody.