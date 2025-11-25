Services restored for Spectrum customers in South Texas
Services were restored for Spectrum customers in South Texas following an outage, a spokesperson said.
The outage started Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. and affected internet, voice and TV services for Spectrum customers in South Texas, the company announced.
At around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Spectrum spokesperson said the outage was gone and issued the following statement:
“Services have been restored tonight for customers’ in Corpus Christi, Laredo and RGV. There was a short outage earlier this afternoon stemming from a problem with a third-party transport provider that supports part of our network in the area. We appreciate our customers' patience.
