Services restored for Spectrum customers in South Texas

Services were restored for Spectrum customers in South Texas following an outage, a spokesperson said.

The outage started Tuesday at around 4:45 p.m. and affected internet, voice and TV services for Spectrum customers in South Texas, the company announced.

At around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Spectrum spokesperson said the outage was gone and issued the following statement:

“Services have been restored tonight for customers’ in Corpus Christi, Laredo and RGV. There was a short outage earlier this afternoon stemming from a problem with a third-party transport provider that supports part of our network in the area. We appreciate our customers' patience.