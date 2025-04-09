Servicios de bartending para eventos en el Valle
Another Round Bartending Services ofrecen servicios para todo tipo de eventos en el RGV.
Another Round Bartending Services es su opción premier para eventos especiales en el Valle del Rio Grande.
La empresa ofrece servicios de bartending y carrito de shots para todo tipo de eventos. Desde bodas, quinces, fiestas y hasta eventos corporativos, y más. El equipo de bartenders profesionales se dedica a crear experiencias inolvidables para la familia con sus invitados.
Invitado: Julio Paz, propietario de Another Round Bartending Services.
Número de contacto: (956)-996-4838.
Instagram: @another_round_bs.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Border Patrol agent killed in McAllen crash remembered as a 'fiery personality'
-
Hidalgo concert benefitting flood victims
-
Family mourns McAllen man found dead at Matamoros beach
-
Emergency officals urging Valley residents to complete iSTAT survey
-
Detention pond project already benefitting residents in Las Milpas area
Sports Video
-
Port Isabel Tarpons football stars sign to play in college
-
UTRGV Men's Tennis Looking to finish the season undefeated
-
Progreso ISD holds school board meeting following disqualification from soccer playoffs
-
Mercedes softball star Ashley De Leon shines with two homers in win...
-
PSJA baseball wins eighth straight with shutout over Weslaco