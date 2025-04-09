x

Servicios de bartending para eventos en el Valle

Servicios de bartending para eventos en el Valle
7 hours 45 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 2:37 PM April 09, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Another Round Bartending Services ofrecen servicios para todo tipo de eventos en el RGV.

Another Round Bartending Services es su opción premier para eventos especiales en el Valle del Rio Grande.

La empresa ofrece servicios de bartending y carrito de shots para todo tipo de eventos. Desde bodas, quinces, fiestas y hasta eventos corporativos, y más. El equipo de bartenders profesionales se dedica a crear experiencias inolvidables para la familia con sus invitados. 

Invitado: Julio Paz, propietario de Another Round Bartending Services.

Número de contacto: (956)-996-4838. 

Instagram: @another_round_bs.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days