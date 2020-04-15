Seventh positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Willacy County

The Department of State Health Services announced on Wednesday that another person had tested positive for coronavirus in Willacy County – bringing the total to seven confirmed cases.

According to a Texas Department of State Health Services news release, the seventh positive case is a female in her 60s who remains in isolation.

“DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms,” according to the release.