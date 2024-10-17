Several Valley cities propose city charter changes on ballot in upcoming election

Early Voting starts in five days, which means Rio Grande Valley voters could make changes to their city's rules.

From Rio Grande City to San Benito and several Valley cities in between, voters are being asked to decide on changes to their city charter.

University of Texas - San Antonio Political Science Professor Jon Taylor says these changes could keep the city in line with state law.

"And you have to be in compliance and aligned with what's in the state constitution and within Texas municipal law. If not, you're going to run into trouble," Taylor said. "I mean, cities can function, but you want to avoid lawsuits, among other things."

Edinburg resident Eduardo De Leon voters have a responsibility in all of these decisions.

"I just read the amendment and say, 'well, does that sound like something I would be interested in?'" De Leon said. "A lot of people probably don't."

Early Voting starts Monday and runs through November 1. Election Day is on November 5.