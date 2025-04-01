Severe flooding continues in Lyford, days after storm

Parts of Willacy County remain flooded following last week's storm. It's left people having to evacuate their homes and wait until they can clean up the aftermath.

People who live on Mulberry Avenue, right off Expressway 83, haven’t had access to their home because there are still floodwaters in the area.

Willacy County has been working with outside agencies to help them survey the area, and families that live here are hoping for some relief.

"We have nothing left. All the furniture, the vehicles were ruined too," resident Maria Lopez said.

Lopez and her family had to evacuate in the middle of the night when water got into their home. For four days, she's had to stay at a hotel.

Her neighbors also felt the impact from the storm

Antonio Martinez also walked into the water to visit his home. He wanted to see what could be recovered. He says all of his furniture and appliances were damaged.

For both Lopez and Martinez, they keep coming to check on their homes to see if the water is still there.

Willacy County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Torres says some of the areas in his county that were most impacted also included Sebastian and Santa Maria.

He says Willacy County gets the run off from the west side of the Valley, a typical occurrence after a big storm.

"It takes a little bit longer to flush the water out and when they get hit and when we get hit at the same exact time, it's just twice the work," Torres said.

Torres says while some areas are still affected with flooding, they are starting to see some improvements.

He says they are currently working on recovery efforts, this includes partnering with Texas Division of Emergency Management, who were in the area helping assess the damage.

Torres is urging everyone across the Rio Grande Valley to report their damage. Doing so helps the area meet the threshold needed to get resources to help with recovery and get FEMA to step in.

Anyone in need of help reporting storm damage in Willacy County call the sheriff’s office at 956-689-5576 or emergency management office at 956-689-5456.

Watch the video above for the full story.