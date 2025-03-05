Severe wind causes aerostat to break free at South Padre Island

An aerostat balloon at Isla Blanca Park broke free from its tether due to severe winds, according to Air and Marine Operations.

AMO said due to damage that occurred during the weather event, contact with the aerostat was lost shortly after it broke free.

A U.S. customs official said the balloons have an automatic deflation system that kicks in when they disconnect.

Isla Blanca Park officials said the balloon escape caused a power outage on South Padre Island. Residents who live near the park said a cable that was attached to the blimp was dragged through their neighborhood.

The balloon was operated by CBP's Air and Marine unit. They used it to watch the water for illegal activity.

Air and Marine Operations released the full statement below:

On March 3, at approximately 3:15 p.m. CST, an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tethered Aerostat System experienced a severe wind event resulting in the aerostat breaking free from its tether in South Padre Island, Texas. Due to damage occurred from the weather event, contact with the aerostat was lost shortly after breaking free. AMO is currently working with the USCG, Texas DPS, and state and local partners to locate the system. Citizens are urged to contact our Air and Marine Operations Center at 1-866-247-2878 or 911 to report any contact, sightings, direction of movement or other information regarding this system that looks like a white blimp. AMO will provide further details as they become available.