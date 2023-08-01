Sharyland ISD boosts security measures ahead of school year

Back to school can be exciting, but in recent years it's also brought on some anxiety about safety.

"Our students get very nervous," Donna Wernecke Elementary School counselor Erika Gonzalez said.

She says the uneasiness kids may feel can affect their learning ability in more ways than one.

"We want to make sure they're learning. Not only academically, but socially and emotionally," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez hopes the uneasiness will change this year thanks to new security measures.

Sharyland Independent School District is installing $207,000 worth of fencing around all eight of their elementary schools.

Each school will have just a single point of entry. The district also hired eight more guards.

Sharyland ISD Executive Director of Student Services Juan Herreria says each elementary campus will now have two guards instead of one.

Both will be armed, and one guard will patrol school grounds while the other is stationed in what he calls the guard shack.

"The guard shack will be stationed there from minute one to minute last. Vetting all visitors, the purpose of their visit," Herreria said.

The guard in the shack will be stationed there all hours of the school day, ready to check IDs, reason for visit and background checks on everyone who comes through these gates.

While Gonzalez hopes the new security measures will help parents and students feel safer, she knows there will be some growing pains.

"I know we're going to have parents asking, 'The line is taking longer. Why do I have to get down? Why do I have to show my ID?'" Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is asking parents for patience.

"I know it's going to take longer, but in the end, we're here for the students to keep them safe," Gonzalez said.

Fencing has already started to go up at four elementary schools and the rest of the campuses should be ready before the start of the school year, which is just under three weeks away.