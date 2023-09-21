Sharyland ISD investigates after student athlete gets hand blisters from workout on hot asphalt

The mother of a Sharyland High School football player has a lot of questions about a recent practice that left her son with blisters on his hands.

"His hands were burnt. They're blistered, they are peeling," Tabatha Anadon said.

Anadon's son is a freshman football player, and she says her son worked out on the hot asphalt in over 90 degree weather.

"They were doing bear crawls on the track, the asphalt, of the school football area," Anadon said. "He had told the coach, him and a couple of other kids, that his hands were burning, and the coach dismissed their concerns and cries for help."

That practice allegedly happened Monday. Temperatures at the time were in the upper 90s, and the asphalt could have been up to 110 degrees.

Anadon says her son's father talked to the superintendent on Tuesday. He was told there is a human resource investigation looking into what happened.

"The district has taken appropriate measures with personnel to ensure a thorough investigation," Sharyland ISD said in the statement.

The district won't release further details because of the ongoing investigation.

Watch the video for the full story.