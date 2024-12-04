Sharyland ISD investigates social media post of student holding decoy weapon in school restroom

Sharyland Independent School District is investigating a social media post that showed a student in a bathroom at Sharyland Pioneer High School holding a decoy weapon.

The district emailed parents on Wednesday advising parents they were aware of the post and an investigation has been initiated, and local law enforcement is involved.

The email said the district can confirm that there is no threat to the safety of students and staff. The district said they believe the student obtained the decoy weapon from a law enforcement classroom.

"These training tools are not real weapons and are strictly used for instructional purposes," the district said in the email. "Law enforcement will continue to provide guidance and support in this matter, and Sharyland ISD will pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law."

The district asks parents to encourage their kids to report any concerns or suspicious activity to an adult or staff member.