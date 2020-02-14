Sharyland ISD Parents Concerned following Hazing Incident at Athletic Event

MISSION – A hazing incident connected to the Sharyland Independent School District left many parents and students with questions. So far, there aren’t many answers from the district.

Mission police informed CHANNEL 5 NEWS the hazing incident was reported to them last month and it was related to a case in November, but it's not Mission police handling the case, it’s actually Corpus Christi police.

Who, if anyone was actually punished, and what those punishments may have been remains a mystery along with any other action taken by the school district.

The school superintendent did say they have addressed the matter and all Corpus Christi police would tell us is this is an active investigation because it deals with juveniles.

An attorney explained hazing incidents are handled on a case by case basis.

Watch the video for the full story.