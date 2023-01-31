Sharyland ISD parents protest over principal being relocated

Parents say they want answers as to why their children’s principal is leaving to another school in the middle of the school year, and more importantly, why they were notified only through an app.

Parents began protesting last week at the school and the Sharyland ISD administration building, asking for the Harry Shimotsu Elementary principal, Anthony Limon to stay.

Some parents are planning to keep their kids home until 11 a.m. Tuesday, hoping they might be counted absent and impact funding.

"The superintendent needs to come out already, it's time now for listening,” parent Joshua Miller said. “You may not have the answers, but you should have had the answers before making a decision like this. There should have been a plan for our students.”

“He's the heart of the school, and he keeps the school growing every day, and it's a value that we have him,” parent Pia Matar said.

Parents say they want transparency and a true understanding of the sudden change, not just for them, but for their kids as well.

Last week, the district announced that Limon will be starting at BL Gray Junior High School as Dean of Instruction.