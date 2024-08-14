x

Sharyland ISD providing free meals for all students

1 day 13 hours 33 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 5:52 PM August 12, 2024 in News - Local

Sharyland Independent School District will provide free meals for students this school year. The free meals will be available at all 14 campuses.

Previously, the district's elementary, middle and high school students had to pay for breakfast and lunch.

A district spokesperson says they hope this will give students more time to focus on their academics.

