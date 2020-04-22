x

Sharyland school holds drive-by graduation for top 10 students

By: John Paul Barajas

All high school graduations are canceled leaving many students and parents forced to celebrate at home without friends or extended family.

The Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy held a drive-by graduation for the class of 2020's top 10 students.

Mario Luis Morelos Villaseñor says it was a moment he won’t forget. His mother, Miriam, says she can’t thank the school enough for the grand gesture.

