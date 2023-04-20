Sharyland Sending Three Guys to the 5A State Tennis Tournament

MISSION, TEXAS -- Sharyland High School will be sending three tennis players to the Class 5A State Championships in San Antonio next week on April 25-26.

In singles, senior Alan Gonzalez is making his second-consecutive trip to the state tournament after winning the Region IV-5A boys title in Corpus Christi.

In doubles, senior twins Guillermo and Hugo Garcia are making their first trip to state after winning the doubles championship.

Watch story above to see how they are preparing for next week: