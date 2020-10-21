Sharyland teacher concerned about returning to classroom amid pandemic

The Sharyland Independent School District will start in-person instruction on Monday.

Sharyland ISD allowed parents to decide whether or not their children would return to classrooms.

One teacher, though, is concerned that Sharyland ISD didn't provide employees with the same option.

"I'm very worried because we're talking about life and death," said the teacher, who spoke with Channel 5 News on the condition of anonymity because of concerns about repercussions for speaking out.

Asked about the teacher's concerns, Sharyland ISD released a statement:

