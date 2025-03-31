'She was full of life:' RGV fans remember Selena 30 years after her death

Monday marks 30 years since the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, was shot by her fan club president.

March 31, 1995, remains a day that many Tejano fans around the world still remember.

“It was a sad day. It was something that hit all of us very, very hard,” McAllen resident Norma Vela said. “And it still does.”

The 23-year-old Grammy Award winner was shot in a Corpus Christi hotel room by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar

“When that tragedy happened, I didn't believe it,” McAllen resident Rosalba Durantes said. “I still don't believe she is dead.”

Saldivar was convicted in Selena’s murder on Oct. 1995. She was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 30 years — beginning in 2025.

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to deny Saldivar's parole.

In a statement, the board said that “Saldívar continues to pose a threat to public safety.”

“It's a huge justice, not only for her and her family, but everyone who loved her and her fans." Demmae Selena Mendoza said.

The Quintanilla family shared a statement on social media following the news of Saldívar’s parole being denied.

While she's been gone for 30 years, Selena’s music and image continues to live on.

Mando San Roman, DJ and host of the radio show Super Tejano 102.1, met Selena when she was 13. He said she had just started coming to the Rio Grande Valley to perform.

He interviewed her several times for the TV show Puro Tejano.

“She was full of life, always smiling from a very young age, very bubbly but very humble,” San Roman said.

San Ramon said it's a beautiful mystery how Selena has remained relevant in Latino culture today.

“It's crazy how she is still making fans of little kids loving her music, to the older people who might have known her at that point," San Roman said, adding that as long as fans continue to play her music, “she will live on.”

Watch the video above for the full story.