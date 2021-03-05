Sheriff: 4th suspect arrested in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission
A fourth suspect has been arrested in the case of a drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old girl near Mission, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced on Twitter Friday morning.
The person will go before a judge on Friday and will be charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, Guerra said.
Yesterday our Major Crimes Unit arrested a fourth suspect in the case of the drive-by shooting that took the life of a 6 year old child. He will go before a judge this morning and will be charged with Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 yoa. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/W8JOsGlYzj— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) March 5, 2021
Thirty-year-old William Garcia of McAllen, 42-year-old Marco Antonio Chairez of Alton and 43-year-old Daniel Guzman Flores of Mission have been arrested in the case.
The shooting occurred Feb. 23 on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue. Deputies found a deceased 6-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit against the men.
"…Several vehicles drove up to the residence and opened fire, striking the 6-year-old female child," the affidavit reads.
The girl was watching TV in a bedroom when she was struck by gunfire, killing her instantly, Guerra said during a press conference.
Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between neighbors.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
