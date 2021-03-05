Sheriff: 4th suspect arrested in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl near Mission

William Garcia, 30, of McAllen (left), Marco Antonio Chairez, 42, of Alton (middle) and Daniel Guzman Flores, 43, of Mission (right) have been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl in Mission. (Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records)

A fourth suspect has been arrested in the case of a drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old girl near Mission, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced on Twitter Friday morning.

The person will go before a judge on Friday and will be charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, Guerra said.

Yesterday our Major Crimes Unit arrested a fourth suspect in the case of the drive-by shooting that took the life of a 6 year old child. He will go before a judge this morning and will be charged with Capital Murder of a Person Under 10 yoa. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/W8JOsGlYzj — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) March 5, 2021

Thirty-year-old William Garcia of McAllen, 42-year-old Marco Antonio Chairez of Alton and 43-year-old Daniel Guzman Flores of Mission have been arrested in the case.

The shooting occurred Feb. 23 on the 2400 block of Valencia Avenue. Deputies found a deceased 6-year-old girl, according to the arrest affidavit against the men.

"…Several vehicles drove up to the residence and opened fire, striking the 6-year-old female child," the affidavit reads.

The girl was watching TV in a bedroom when she was struck by gunfire, killing her instantly, Guerra said during a press conference.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between neighbors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

