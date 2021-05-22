x

Sheriff: Body found in Cameron Park, homicide investigation underway

By: KRGV staff

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Cameron Park Friday night, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. 

Deputies responded to a welfare check and found a man dead with apparent injuries. 

A homicide investigation is underway. 

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Garza said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

