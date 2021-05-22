Sheriff: Body found in Cameron Park, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Cameron Park Friday night, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Deputies responded to a welfare check and found a man dead with apparent injuries.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Garza said.

UPDATE: Sheriff Deputies responded to a welfare check last night and discovered a deceased male with apparent injuries. CID was contacted and a homicide investigation was initiated. Identity of subject being withheld pending notification of next of kin. pic.twitter.com/vdQ9vXXPtw — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.