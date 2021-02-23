Sheriff: Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's death in the city of Mission.
According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, at approximately 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly conduct call south of Mile 6 on La Homa Road in Mission.
Deputies found a deceased female child with an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
HAPPENING NOW: At about 5:07pm, deputies responded to a Deadly Conduct call located south of Mile 6 on La Homa Rd then east on Valencia Ave. Deputies discovered a deceased female child with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Eg18U5P3Al— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 24, 2021
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
