Sheriff: Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's death in the city of Mission.

According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, at approximately 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly conduct call south of Mile 6 on La Homa Road in Mission.

Deputies found a deceased female child with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

HAPPENING NOW: At about 5:07pm, deputies responded to a Deadly Conduct call located south of Mile 6 on La Homa Rd then east on Valencia Ave. Deputies discovered a deceased female child with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Eg18U5P3Al — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 24, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates.