Sheriff: Deputies find dead female child with apparent gunshot wound in Hidalgo County

2 hours 17 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 6:18 PM February 23, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's death in the city of Mission.

According to a social media post from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, at approximately 5:07 p.m., deputies responded to a deadly conduct call south of Mile 6 on La Homa Road in Mission.

Deputies found a deceased female child with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

