Sheriff: Double homicide victims identified as Brownsville father and son

From left: Ines Cruz and Manuel Cruz. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

The victims of a double homicide in Cameron County have been identified as a father and son from Brownsville, Sheriff Eric Garza announced Thursday.

A passerby discovered the bodies of two men – now identified as Ines Cruz, 49, and his son Manuel Cruz, 24 – Wednesday on Old Port Isabel Road, east of Lomo Alta Lake.

Investigators say the men were found bound and gagged with gunshot wounds to the head.

“Next of kin have been notified. Investigation is ongoing,” Garza said.