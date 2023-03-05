Sheriff's Office: 19-year-old killed in San Juan after verbal dispute

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a vehicle crash led to the discovery of a female dead with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Officers with the San Juan Police Department responded to the intersection of Veterans Road and Hall Acres Sunday at around 2: 55 a.m. in reference to the crash and upon arrival, officers found 19-year-old Yocelin Rodriguez dead with a gunshot wound, the release stated.

After interviewing witnesses, authorities discovered Rodriguez was leaving a party when a verbal dispute ensued with a group of men.

The men were driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck when they pulled up next to Rodriguez's vehicle and an unknown male subject shot into the vehicle, striking Rodriguez.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and are urging anyone with any information to call them at 956-383-8114.