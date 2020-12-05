Sheriff's Office: Body found in canal near San Carlos
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation Saturday after a person was found dead in a canal near San Carlos.
At about 2:18 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a canal near the intersection of Dillon Road and East Curve Road, according to information provided by Sgt. Frank Medrano. The canal is southeast of San Carlos in rural Hidalgo County.
The incident was classified as an "equivocal death," Medrano said, and remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Good Samaritans go above and beyond to return San Antonio businesswoman's missing...
-
Edinburg football players protest removal from playoffs
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Personal Training Plus
-
One Valley family faced with unknown funeral service changes
-
The Medicare open enrollment period ends Dec. 7