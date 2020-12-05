Sheriff's Office: Body found in canal near San Carlos

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation Saturday after a person was found dead in a canal near San Carlos.

At about 2:18 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a canal near the intersection of Dillon Road and East Curve Road, according to information provided by Sgt. Frank Medrano. The canal is southeast of San Carlos in rural Hidalgo County.

The incident was classified as an "equivocal death," Medrano said, and remains under investigation.