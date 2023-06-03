Sheriff’s office: Cameron County woman arrested after posting videos of herself slapping a dog
A woman was taken into custody Friday after videos on her social media showed her striking a dog multiple times, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Jennifer Leah Martinez was taken into custody without incident, the department stated in a social media post.
The investigation started last month when a woman reported seeing several videos on Martinez’s social media showing her striking a small dog as it drank water, the sheriff’s office stated.
Martinez was arrested on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and taken to the Carrizalez Rucker-Detention Center.
