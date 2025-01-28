Sheriff’s office: Donna man charged with capital murder charge after teen killed in drug deal gone wrong
A 28-year-old man is now facing a capital murder charge after a teen died following a drug deal gone wrong, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office.
Geoffrey Jay Luna was arrested and identified as the suspect in a Thursday, Jan. 16 shooting that left a 16-year-old male in critical condition in the 1900 block of Walker Road in Donna.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that left teen in critical condition
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the 16-year-old shooting victim died in the hospital, the sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday.
“Investigators determined that the shooting resulted from a drug deal gone wrong,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Luna was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault following his arrest. On Tuesday, he was charged with capital murder following the death of the shooting victim.
No bond was set for Luna, and he remains in custody at the Hidalgo County jail, the sheriff’s office stated.
