Sheriff’s office: Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee caught at La Plaza Mall

A 16-year-old male who escaped from the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center nearly two weeks ago was detained in McAllen, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Israel Omar Rosas was detained on Tuesday by U.S. Marshals at La Plaza Mall in McAllen without incident, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS STORY: DPS: Escaped Starr County juvenile detainee may be headed toward South Padre Island

Rosas stole a vehicle in Pharr that was later spotted at the mall.

The Falfurrias native was previously identified as the juvenile detainee who escaped from the detention center after overpowering a guard on Aug. 19 with one other detainee.

The juvenile who escaped with Rosas was later captured in Santa Rosa.