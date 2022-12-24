Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco

Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting

The homeowner, identified as 39-year-old Rigo Mendez, pointed a weapon at law enforcement officers and was shot, the release stated, adding that he is now deceased.

Official shave yet to confirm if children were inside the home.

Two deputies with the sheriff’s office and two troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were placed on administrative leave following the fatal shooting, the release added.

The Texas Rangers and the sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.