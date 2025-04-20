Sheriff’s office investigating theft at Hidalgo County Drainage District #1

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating several items that were stolen from the property of Hidalgo County Drainage District #1.

The theft was reported Tuesday, April 15 shortly after noon at the Hidalgo County Drainage District #1, located south of State Highway 107 and Sunflower Road, according to a news release.

Two trailers and several pieces of equipment were stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with any information on the stolen property are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 956-383-8114. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.