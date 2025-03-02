Sheriff’s office: Man charged with murder after admitting to shooting his brother near Edinburg

David Flores. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

A 21-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his brother, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

David Flores made the 9-1-1 call on Friday, Feb. 28, and later told deputies with the sheriff’s office that he argued with his brother before shooting him twice, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the shooting at the 1500 block of Monte Bello Lane in Edinburg at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim, Gilberto Flores, was hospitalized and died the following day as a result of his gunshot wounds, the news release added.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Gilberto was involved in a domestic dispute with family members when David pulled out a handgun and shot Gilberto twice, according to the news release.

“Investigators obtained a voluntary statement from David, in which he admitted to the shooting, claiming that Gilberto lunged at him before he fired the gun,” the release said.

Flores was arraigned on the murder charge on Sunday and had his bond set at $100,000. Hidalgo County jail records show he remains in custody.