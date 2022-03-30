Sheriff’s office: Police chase ends in grass fire near Edinburg

A vehicle flipping over multiple times during a police pursuit resulted in grass fire north of Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office.

The chase began Wednesday afternoon when a deputy with the sheriff’s office attempted to make a traffic stop on w white Volkswagen that refused to stop, the agency said in a news release.

“The pursuit ended when the vehicle turned into a field by the northbound exit ramp of 490, lost control and flipped multiple times, causing a grass fire,” the news release stated.

The driver was taken into custody. Several agencies are currently at the scene battling the blaze.

