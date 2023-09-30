Sheriff’s office: San Benito man wanted on theft charge found with cocaine

A 26-year-old wanted man from San Benito was found with cocaine during his arrest, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

John Stephen Hollinger was arrested Thursday on charges of theft of property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Hollinger was arrested after deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the Huie Road in Rio Hondo in reference to three males parked in an empty lot loading and unloading items from their vehicles.

According to the release, a name search on Hollinger — who was one of the three men in the empty lot — resulted in deputies learning he had an outstanding warrant on charges of theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“As the Deputies placed Hollinger in custody, he admitted to having narcotics in his back pocket,” the news release stated. “After a quick search, the deputies located a clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance. After further testing, the substance tested positive for cocaine.”

Hollinger remains in custody at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.