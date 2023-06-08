Sheriff’s office: San Juan woman ‘unintentionally’ shot by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy

A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after “unintentionally” shooting a woman in San Juan, according to a news release.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, the news release added.

The incident happened Thursday at around 1:28 p.m. when sheriff’s deputies and the San Juan Police Department responded to a residence at the 1600 block of East 7th St. to serve a warrant for a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Due to this being a high-risk warrant, a deputy approached the residence with his rifle,” the news release stated, adding that deputies made contact with a female at the residence. “As the deputies were speaking to the female, the deputy unintentionally fired his rifle, the bullet ricocheted off the concrete driveway and struck the female.”

The unidentified woman was transported to McAllen Medical Center for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office officer-involved shooting team is investigating the incident. The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave as per department protocol.

Those with any information on the incident are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.