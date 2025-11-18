Sheriff’s office seeking missing man last seen in Peñitas
A silver alert was issued for a 62-year-old man last seen in Peñitas, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Reynaldo Garza was last seen on Monday night at the 41000 block of Austen Street, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.
Garza was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, the news release added.
Garza was described as a white man with brown eyes and hair, having a height of 5’5 and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue boxers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
