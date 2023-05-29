Sheriff’s office seeking missing San Benito man

The Cameron County’s Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old San Benito man who was last seen on May 15.

Camilo Callejos was last seen near Highway 281 and FM 1421 wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black and yellow tennis shoes and a blue baseball cap with the word Nashville on it, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

His family reported him missing on May 18, the release stated.

A specialized Border Patrol tracking K9 unit and drones were used in the search to no avail, the release added.

Those with any information in Callejas’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Cameron County’s Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.