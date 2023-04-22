Sheriff’s office: Suspect in fatal stabbing near Harlingen charged with murder

A 19-year-old Harlingen teen was charged with murder Friday in connection with a fatal stabbing following a physical altercation at a basketball game, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to Mayfield Road in the Harlingen area where they found a male subject — identified as 24-year-old Victor Iracheta Jr. — on the ground with a “visible stab wound in the chest area,” a news release stated.

Iracheta was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries.

According to the news release, deputies responded to a property on Dilworth Road near Harlingen, where they found Anthony Rodriguez with “visible injuries to his hands and scratches to his face.”

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rodriguez engaged in a physical altercation after a basketball game with [Iracheta],” the news release stated. “Rodriguez brandished a knife and stabbed the other male in the upper torso.”

Rodriguez was booked into the Cameron County detention center.