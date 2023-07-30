Sheriff's office: Suspect in Laguna Heights murder investigation flees to Mexico

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is working with multiple agencies to apprehend a murder suspect they say fled to Mexico.

The sheriff’s office identified Jacobo Hernandez as the suspect in a fatal Laguna Heights shooting.

The investigation started on Monday when deputies with the sheriff’s office located the lifeless body of 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon at the 200 Block of Adams Street, according to a news release.

De Leon’s body had “apparent” gunshot wounds, the release stated.

Hernandez was identified as the suspect through surveillance footage and witness statements.

“Immediately, a search was launched to find Hernandez but it was discovered that shortly after the murder he fled to Mexico to avoid apprehension,” the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, the release stated.