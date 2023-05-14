Sheriff’s office: Teen arrested on murder charge in connection with Cameron Park homicide investigation

A 16-year-old is in custody on a murder charge in connection with a homicide investigation in Cameron Park, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a residence in Cameron Park Saturday at around 4 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man — Jose Alejandro Castillo “Coco” Villarreal — with multiple gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Villarreal was shot by a 16-year-old male who fled the area after committing the crime, according to a news release.

The teen was located and arrested on a charge of murder.

The sheriff’s office says the teen is in custody at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Justice Center pending his arraignment.