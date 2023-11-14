Sheriff’s Office: Woman in custody following stabbing in Roma

A woman is in custody after a man was left in critical condition after he was stabbed twice in the chest, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to an aggravated assault on Anacua Street in Roma Tuesday afternoon, where they found a 27-year-old male laying on the ground, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The unidentified man was “bleeding from the chest with two stab wounds caused by a female at the scene,” the release stated.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Lizette Carmona, was released from the hospital and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said.