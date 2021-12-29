Sheriff: Two bodies found near Brownsville

The bodies of two men were discovered Wednesday afternoon in Brownsville.

The men were found bound and gagged with gunshot wounds to the head north of Old Port Isabel Road and FM 511.

"It's been quite some time that we've seen individuals that are bound and gagged, it looks like organized criminal activity,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. “So because of the way they were found, that's what we're categorizing it as."

One of the victims was a man in his 30s and the other man was in his 20s.

An autopsy for both men was ordered by a Justice of the Peace and the Mexican consulate was contacted in case the victims are from Mexico.

