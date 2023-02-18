Shooting investigation underway in Brownsville, police say

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating after a shooting near a bar injured two people.

Police responded to the 600 block Springmart Boulevard at around 2:25 a.m. Saturday in reference to a shooting, according to police spokesman Sgt. Sergio Perez.

One man was treated at the scene, while another individual remains hospitalized in stable condition, Perez said.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the suspects, but have not released further details.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-545-8477.