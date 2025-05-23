x

Shooting involving Valley Border Patrol agents under investigation

Shooting involving Valley Border Patrol agents under investigation
2 hours 36 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, May 23 2025 May 23, 2025 May 23, 2025 2:55 PM May 23, 2025 in News - Local

A shooting involving U.S. Border Patrol agents is under investigation, according to the U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector.

Border Patrol said the shooting occurred on Friday at around 11:57 a.m. at the Harlingen station. No serious injuries or deaths were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days