Signs of people shooting weapons at illegal dump site has Santa Rosa residents concerned

Families are worried about what's happening at an illegal dump site in the Santa Rosa area.

It's not just a typical illegal dumpsite. There's also signs people are shooting weapons with homes just hundreds of feet away.

The dump site hasn't been cleaned up in years, and what's worse is the signs people are discharging trash and firearms.

"When they're shooting in any direction at dark-30 at night, they don't know where they're shooting. So the bullets can go anywhere," Santa Rosa resident Roman Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a retired Marine and has a ranch about a thousand feet from the dump site, where he finds evidence of target practice and spent shotgun shells.

It's not just these bird shot shells that are being left behind, but also pistol and rifle rounds. 40 caliber pistol, 5.56 rifle round that can travel farther and be more damaging to whatever they hit.

Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said his deputies are busy with evictions and would try to respond next time they get a complaint.

Residents in the Santa Rosa area are hoping the people elected to protect the area do something about this dangerous problem.

