Silver Alert canceled, missing Mission woman found

Update at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday: The Silver Alert for 77-year-old Alicia Garcia has been canceled after she was located, according to Mission police.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Original story: A Silver Alert was issued for a 77-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment last seen in Mission, Texas.

Alicia Garcia’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, according to the Silver Alert.

Garcia was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on the 1500 Block of East Business Highway 83 in Mission.

Garcia has brown hair with brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds, and is five feet and four inches tall. She was last seen wearing a dark sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to contact the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000.